Hudson Valley’s ‘Devil’s Path’ Proves True For One Out-of-Town Hiker

Summer vacation time is upon us but what if you just can't get away. What if you have to spend you time off close to home again this year. There are so many reasons that our travel plans get disrupted. It can be as simple as we just don't have time to go where we want or we actually don't want to go anywhere. As much as it sound fun to "get out of Dodge" as the saying goes there are a lot of us that would just like to chill at home.