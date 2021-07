The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that it would begin issuing new driver’s licenses and state ID cards this month. The license and ID cards feature new designs and colors that represent the state’s natural and manmade features. Depicted on the front of each card are Jail and Courthouse Rocks near Bridgeport, which highlight the rural prairies of western Nebraska, and the State Capitol Building and skyline of downtown Lincoln, which highlight the urban centers of eastern Nebraska. On the back of the card are Sandhill cranes, which migrate to the river valleys of central Nebraska annually.