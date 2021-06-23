Cancel
Ariel Winter Peeps Her Anti-Depressants In Brave Bed Selfies

By Rebecca Cukier
Posted by 
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariel Winter wasn't afraid to highlight her anti-depressant medication in hotel room selfies shared this week. The 23-year-old sitcom star, making 2019 headlines for revealing her 30-pound weight loss was due to a meds switch, is fresh from stunning selfies on Instagram, ones shared with her 4.6 million followers and also bringing in her night ammo. Ariel, who told fans to "peep" both her mouth-guard and her pills, announced the snaps to be pre-dinner ones. She also gave a giant shout-out to her love of Pokémon. Check it out below. 22.

ABOUT

The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.

