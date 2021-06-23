The Cuba Cheese Shoppe is seeking an experienced, full time Route Truck Driver to service our customers in Western NY and Northern PA. Job Requirements/Duties: • Ability to positively interact with dairy and store managers of various grocery and retail stores. • Ability to maneuver trucks into loading docks or other designated spaces. • Ability to plan routes and meet delivery schedules. • Selling, upselling and customer service skills a must. • Stocking, rotating and adjusting shelves in stores. • Ability to handle an electronic software system for invoicing. • Ability to lift 25lb. or more. • Clean driving record. • Knowledge of the Western NY and Northern PA area a plus.