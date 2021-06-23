Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary to premiere on Friday, August 6
The official trailer for the IMDb TV Original Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is available now. The five-part docuseries follows five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar. All episodes of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will premiere on Friday, August 6, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.countrymusicnewsblog.com