Museum director’s program on Edgar Cayce to kick off summer of history-themed events

One of Hopkinsville’s most enthusiastic students of the work of American clairvoyant Edgar Cayce will discuss his Christian County roots during the next History on Tap.

Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, will lead the program starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Hopkinsville Brewing Co.

Cayce, who was born in 1877 near the Beverly community in southern Christian County, was known as the Sleeping Prophet and the Father of Holistic Medicine because he channeled advice on medical problems and other issues while in a trance-like state. His psychic readings are the focus of work that continues today at the Association for Research and Enlightenment at Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Edgar Cayce display at the Pennyroyal Area Museum in downtown Hopkinsville. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

Keller, also a Christian County native, will share details of Cayce’s “life growing up here and where his special gifts took him,” the organizers said in a news release.

History on Tap is a free, monthly program presented by the museum that features speakers on local history stories. The program recently returned as an in-person event at the brewery after several months of being held virtually during the pandemic.

In a nod to history with a tie to Cayce, the brewery currently has on tap a beer called the Beverly Schoolhouse Blonde. Vansauwa’s Tacos and Vegan Eats will be serving from its food truck at the brewery on Tuesday.

The History on Tap program is the first of several summer events the museum has planned. Here are highlights of other events from the museum’s news release:

Museum After Hours: 45th Birthday Party — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. — “Celebrate the Museum’s 45th birthday with us! The Pennyroyal Area Museum opened its doors on July 8, 1976, and has been dedicated to showcasing the community’s history ever since. We will be showing off some of our favorite vintage pieces for this special occasion. Stop by for extended hours and tour the museum at its original $1.00 admission fee.”

Museum-at-Home: Ice Cream in a Bag — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Pennyroyal Area Museum’s front porch — “Stop by the Pennyroyal Area Museum to pick up a Museum-At-Home kit! This month’s kit holds all the fixin’s to make your own ice cream in a bag. Kits will be available in coolers on the front porch.”

Summer Ice Cream Social — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Pennyroyal Area Museum — “Stop by for a scoop of homemade ice cream and tour the museum, shop in The Vault, or pick up a Museum-at-Home kit.”

Food for Thought: Museum Book Club reads “There Is A River” — noon Thursday, July 22 — “Join us for the third installment, and first in-person gathering, of the Museum’s Book Club! We will be discussing ‘There Is A River,’ the iconic biography of Edgar Cayce by Thomas Sugrue. Published in 1942, this book made Edgar Cayce a household name and has become an international bestseller. Written more like a novel than a biography, it takes the reader on a journey through Cayce’s life in Hopkinsville and beyond. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about Christian County’s most well-known person, this book is a great way to do it!” Copies of the book are available at The Vault by Planters Bank gift shop at the museum.

Downtown Summer Stroll — 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, starting at the Pennyroyal Area Museum — “This guided walking tour of downtown Hopkinsville combines a bit of history, architectural styles, and stories of the people and places that once graced these streets. The tour will last about 90 minutes, cover approximately 1 to 1 ½ miles, and will end at The Mixer restaurant on Sixth Street.” Tickets can be purchased at the Pennyroyal Area Museum or online.

History on Tap: The Legacy of John C. Latham Jr. — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. — “No single person has left a greater mark on Hopkinsville than John C. Latham Jr. Born here in 1844, the Confederate veteran amassed great wealth as a stock broker in New York City in the mid- to late-19th century. A great devotion and concern for his hometown amounted to large contributions to local causes. His generosity provided for road improvements, the development of Peace and Virginia parks, the construction of the Hotel Latham, a number of Confederate memorials, and much more. Enjoy a Latham Lightguards Lavender Blonde ale from the tap while you learn more about this Hopkinsville legend.”