MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Ambulance is offering the chance to become an EMT for free in just eight weeks. The company is now accepting applications for an EMT-Basic course to be held in the Memphis area with free tuition, certification and testing. To further remove barriers to entering the EMS field, Baptist Ambulance is also offering a training wage and full benefits package as a full-time employee during classroom hours throughout the course with an employment commitment.