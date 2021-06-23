Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount review

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple added MagSafe to the iPhone 12 series to improve wireless charging. It includes a ring of magnets in the back of the handset around the inductive charging coil. This allows the handset to cling to its charger. The Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount makes very good use of this system.

www.cultofmac.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone 11#Wireless Charging#Vent#Ac#Usb#Cult Of Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
TechnologyLiliputing

Lenovo Tab M7 Android tablet coming in July for $110 and up

Lenovo is updating its entry-level Android tablet lineup with two new models, the Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) and Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen), but only the former will be available in the United States. It’s expected to go on sale in July with a list price of $110 (although some early retail listings show it could sell for as little as $90).
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Retro Fighters Wireless Brawler 64 Review: A Solid Wireless Option For N64!

Wireless N64 controllers are the absolute dream for me. With the onslaught of wireless options gracing other classic systems, still having to be tethered to the N64 felt very restrictive. When the Hyperkin Admiral was released I thought that perhaps the time for wireless N64 gameplay was finally upon us. Yeah, that didn’t happen for a myriad of reasons… So the wait began for an alternative, and Retro Fighters delivered with the announcement and Kickstarter of a wireless 2.4 GHz version of their popular Brawler 64. Now just a few short months after the successful funding on Kickstarter, Wireless Brawler 64’s are already shipping out to backers. After giving the controller a go I have to say it blew me away with just how much better it is over the original!
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds Review: These Noise-Canceling Buds Set a New Gold Standard

When it comes to consumer audio products, no one is raising the bar as much as Sony. We’ve sung the praises time and time again of their XM4 line of products — including their over-the-ear XM4 headphones, which remain the headphones to beat when it comes to noise cancellation. Now, Sony is bringing that industry-leading noise-cancellation to their updated earbuds in the form of the WF-1000XM4 earbuds, recently released for sale online.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Heat-Dissipating Wireless Chargers

The Benks W07 cooling wireless charger is a dual-purpose accessory for use with smartphones that will enable impressive power capabilities along with unexpectedly handy additional features. The wireless charger is capable of deliver up to 15W of power, depending on the smartphone model, and is constructed with a heat-dissipating silica...
Electronicsgearbrain.com

Review: Monolith by Monoprice M-TWE True Wireless Earbuds

There are many factors that go into a review when I test headphones—from comfort to audio quality to ease of use. The variables seem endless. Which is why I was struck by how good this inexpensive set of true wireless earbuds performed: I found that the Monolith for Monoprice M-TWE pair of earbuds was simple to use, straight forward and for the most part, gave me an intuitive experience when listening to audio or answering a phone call or simply switching on the noise canceling features.
Beauty & Fashionmydesiredhome.com

Must-Know TV Wall Mounting Reviews in 2021

TV wall mounting is the process of attaching your TV to the wall. It can be mounted either in the bedroom or sitting across a position you can watch without straining. Wall mounting can be compared to withstand mounting, but there are things involved that make them different. It will require effort to complete the task, mostly when drilling the mount to the wall and installing the TV to the same amount. There are tools involved during the processes, such as drilling tools used in drilling homes where the screws that hold the mounts are attached. Various TV wall mounting experts like hangmytv can help you do the work since there are things they must handle.
Electronicssamfordcrimson.com

Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless mouse review: A lightweight, solid, wireless mice that’s great for on the go gaming

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 Review: Clever but Premium ANC Wireless Earbuds

Everything about the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in-ear headphones is a bold statement. From their premium look to their long list of features and specs to their unapologetic $399 price. Casual listeners could certainly enjoy the audio quality these true wireless earbuds offer, but the price places their accessibility only within reach of the most serious purchasers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
geekspin

Mophie’s Snap series adds MagSafe compatibility to the iPhone

Mophie has just announced a new line of MagSafe-compatible wireless charging accessories for the iPhone 12 family. The snap family of products from the company includes a wide range of accessories that cater to a variety of scenarios. “The snap ecosystem from mophie really improves the wireless charging experience,” said...
Electronicswccftech.com

Lucidsound LS50X Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset Review – Good, Expensive, All-Around Xbox Headset With Innovative Controls

Released last year, the LucidSound LS50X is the audio brand’s flagship premium headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Back in July of last year, peripheral manufacturer PowerA acquired the brand, but luckily, the brand and its premium products have been preserved. The hybrid headset was released ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X|S, and with Microsoft’s next-gen consoles now being available, I decided to give it a spin on the Xbox Series S. Let’s see how this $250 wireless headset performs, especially compared to the less expensive alternatives from the competition.
Electronicstecheblog.com

Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse Can Last for 900-Hours on a Single AA Battery, Here’s a Hands-On Review

The Razer Orochi V2 just might be the perfect wireless gaming mouse, or at least for those who hate charging devices. This compact, ultra-lightweight device can get up to 900 hours of use from a single AA battery, and it doesn’t lack in features either. Featuring ultra-low-latency Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology and 2nd-gen Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches, making it perfect for laptop gamers. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Video Gamesdivineworks.biz

DualSense Wireless Controller

The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone integrated into an iconic comfortable design. Compared to DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller. Available when the feature is supported by the game. Highten Your Senes. Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience that brings the action...
Electronicstheappletech.net

Prime Day: Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat For Your Apple Device Gets $49 Discount Today

The mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat is currently available on Amazon for $100.98. Today’s offer represents a 33 percent savings over the regular price of $150, is within $11 of the all-time low overall, and is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon to date. As one of the most recent additions to mophie’s charger lineup, its new 4-in-1 mat can charge all of the gear in your Apple kit. You’ll be able to recharge a pair of iPhones as well as two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds using four different 10W Qi pads. There’s also a USB port on the back where you can plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to charge a fifth device. In our hands-on review, it received 4.4/5 stars from over 170 customers and we found it to be an excellent choice for families.
NFLnintendojo.com

Hardware Review: PowerA FUSION Pro Wireless Controller

PowerA is known for being prolific with its output of controllers for Nintendo Switch. Countless wired and wireless pads have been produced by the company, the overwhelming majority of which being of high quality and boasting attractive designs. Ultimately, however, the general consensus among most fans is that no one has come quite close to equaling the feel of Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. As it turns out, PowerA has been saving one of its best controllers to wow Nintendo fans with, as the FUSION Pro Wireless Controller is arguably right up there with Nintendo’s own efforts. Although it lacks an NFC reader and HD Rumble, the FUSION makes up for its absence with mappable paddles, a deluxe carrying case, and a slew of customization options that push this controller over the edge.