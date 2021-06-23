Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount review

PowerA is known for being prolific with its output of controllers for Nintendo Switch. Countless wired and wireless pads have been produced by the company, the overwhelming majority of which being of high quality and boasting attractive designs. Ultimately, however, the general consensus among most fans is that no one has come quite close to equaling the feel of Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. As it turns out, PowerA has been saving one of its best controllers to wow Nintendo fans with, as the FUSION Pro Wireless Controller is arguably right up there with Nintendo’s own efforts. Although it lacks an NFC reader and HD Rumble, the FUSION makes up for its absence with mappable paddles, a deluxe carrying case, and a slew of customization options that push this controller over the edge.