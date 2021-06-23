Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount review

The mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat is currently available on Amazon for $100.98. Today’s offer represents a 33 percent savings over the regular price of $150, is within $11 of the all-time low overall, and is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon to date. As one of the most recent additions to mophie’s charger lineup, its new 4-in-1 mat can charge all of the gear in your Apple kit. You’ll be able to recharge a pair of iPhones as well as two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds using four different 10W Qi pads. There’s also a USB port on the back where you can plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to charge a fifth device. In our hands-on review, it received 4.4/5 stars from over 170 customers and we found it to be an excellent choice for families.