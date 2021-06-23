Granger Smith And Anthony ‘AntMan’ Lay Partner To Launch Online ‘Yee Yee Radio’

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.