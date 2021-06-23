Cancel
Granger Smith And Anthony ‘AntMan’ Lay Partner To Launch Online ‘Yee Yee Radio’

By Shauna "WhiskeyChick" Castorena
countrymusicnewsblog.com
 7 days ago

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH announced that his YEE YEE brand, which he shares with his brothers TYLER and PARKER, will be expanding with the launch of online station YEE YEE RADIO on FRIDAY, JULY 2nd. SMITH is partnered in the venture with Country radio veteran ANTHONY “ALLEN” LAY, also known as “ANTMAN.” LAY hosts the podcast “PICTURE THIS! With The ANTMAN,” and has programmed several Country stations in the past 23 years, most recently iHEARTMEDIA KASE and KVET/AUSTIN.

countrymusicnewsblog.com
Granger Smith Announces Newest Addition to His Yee Yee Empire, Yee Yee Radio

Nashville, TN — Starting the summer off with a bang, Country music chart-topper and visionary entrepreneur, Granger Smith and his brothers, Tyler and Parker, today officially announce the most exciting addition to their Yee Yee brand yet, Yee Yee Radio, launching Friday, July 2, in partnership with Anthony Lay, better known as Antman.
Bits And Pieces: Granger Smith

Granger Smith and his brothers, Tyler and Parker, have added the online radio station and mobile app Yee Yee Radio to their Yee Yee brand. It launches on Friday, July 2nd in partnership with Anthony Lay, better known as Antman. According to a release, “listeners can expect a mix of music specifically dedicated to the hard-working man who values God, country, family, the outdoors and living life to the fullest . . .”
