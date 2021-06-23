Granger Smith And Anthony ‘AntMan’ Lay Partner To Launch Online ‘Yee Yee Radio’
WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH announced that his YEE YEE brand, which he shares with his brothers TYLER and PARKER, will be expanding with the launch of online station YEE YEE RADIO on FRIDAY, JULY 2nd. SMITH is partnered in the venture with Country radio veteran ANTHONY “ALLEN” LAY, also known as “ANTMAN.” LAY hosts the podcast “PICTURE THIS! With The ANTMAN,” and has programmed several Country stations in the past 23 years, most recently iHEARTMEDIA KASE and KVET/AUSTIN.countrymusicnewsblog.com