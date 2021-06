Few things are better than coming home after a long day and curling up on the couch with your cuddly dog. Whether it's through slobbery kisses or muzzle nuzzles, our pets always seem to know exactly how to make us feel loved. We reciprocate as much as we can, and in doing so, many of us bend the rules for our pets and let them get away with things that we know we probably shouldn't. A prime example of this is allowing your dog to hop up on the couch (or any household furniture, for that matter).