Sleep apnea during childhood may increase hypertension risk in teen years

By Tracey Romero
phillyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren with obstructive sleep apnea have almost three times the risk for high blood pressure in their teen years than their peers, researchers say. However, scientists funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute – part of the National Institutes of Health – also found that when sleep apnea improves, children aren't any more likely to develop hypertension or high blood pressure in their teen years.

