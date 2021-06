We often need a simple song to express our adoring hearts to God and, as is often necessary, satisfy our needs. Thank You Father, for Psalm 93. It is simple, yet so, so deep. Last week I mentioned a birthday breakfast with my young granddaughter and the importance of chocolate chip pancakes😊 Last Saturday it was hash browns and bacon for my seventeen-year-old granddaughter’s birthday. I was blessed beyond measure. She is wonderfully mature and bright and caring and beautiful and interactive. She loves Jesus and His Word deeply. She talked about her latest studies. For instance, she is reading a book that encourages preaching to yourself truth from Scripture. Yes!