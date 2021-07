June 30th may seem like an insignificant day, just another random day under the sweltering summer sun, but the final day of June is a rather important date on the calendar in the world of business, finance, and, as it turns out, football. June 30th, otherwise known as the final day of the fiscal year, usually leaves people crammed into tiny cubicles in a panic as they rush to finish up their financial reporting for the current fiscal year.