(WHSV) - The days get shorter from here. An active week in the sky which will be highlighted by the Full Strawberry Moon. With the summer solstice on Sunday June 20th, the days start shortening this week. Over the next week, we will lose 1 minute of daylight. By Sunday June 27th, sunrise will move from 5:51 am to 5:53 am and sunset will still become the latest of the year moving from 8:42 pm to 8:43 pm. This will bring us up down to 14 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 10 minutes of darkness.