Honda Leads Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index with 4 of the Top 10 Models
Honda's commitment to building products in America was on display in the Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index® - with four Honda models in the top 10, more than any other automaker, and seven Honda and Acura models ranking among the top 20. Honda vehicles in the top 10 are the Alabama-made Honda Ridgeline pickup, Odyssey minivan, and Pilot and Passport SUVs, with the Ohio-built Honda Accord ranked 17th. Two Ohio-made Acura models, the Acura RDX premium sport crossover and TLX premium sport sedan, placed 12th and 13th, respectively.www.peakofohio.com