Honda Leads Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index with 4 of the Top 10 Models

There’s a bit more here than meets the eye. As we speak, the ever-popular 2022 Honda Civic sedan is hitting dealers nationwide. In about a weeks’ time, we’ll see the updated hatchback model. What’s missing from the picture for the time being, though, is both the hotter Si model, and of course the king of the hill Type R. The latter will naturally be along in due time, but the 2022 Honda Civic Si is next up on the launch calendar, and before that we have a proper look at what certainly looks like the next-gen model.