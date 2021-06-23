Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Honda Leads Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index with 4 of the Top 10 Models

peakofohio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda's commitment to building products in America was on display in the Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index® - with four Honda models in the top 10, more than any other automaker, and seven Honda and Acura models ranking among the top 20. Honda vehicles in the top 10 are the Alabama-made Honda Ridgeline pickup, Odyssey minivan, and Pilot and Passport SUVs, with the Ohio-built Honda Accord ranked 17th. Two Ohio-made Acura models, the Acura RDX premium sport crossover and TLX premium sport sedan, placed 12th and 13th, respectively.

www.peakofohio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Ridgeline#Automobile Manufacturing#Acura#Odyssey#Canadian#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
IBTimes

10 Most American-Made Cars Of 2021: The Top Vehicle May Surprise You

With more than 125 different vehicle nameplates been manufactured in the U.S. for the model year 2021, being the most American-made car boils down to more than just being produced in a factory in the states. A survey by Cars.com on Wednesday named the most American-made cars, analyzing factors such...
CarsGear Patrol

These Are the 10 Most American-Made New Cars of 2021

Many people want to support local manufacturing by buying American — but in practice, that can be far more complex than picking between Ford, General Motors and the company formerly known as FCA and now called Stellantis. The automotive industry is a complex international web of factories and suppliers. So American companies like Ford and GM may produce many components, if not entire cars overseas — and foreign manufacturers like Honda and Toyota often build vehicles in America explicitly for the American market.
CarsThe Next Web

The 2022 Polestar 3 is an American-made car for American people

Polestar announced today that its upcoming first all-electric performance SUV, the Polestar 3, will enter production in the US next year, while up until now the company built its cars in China. “The Polestar 3 will be built in America for our American customers,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath remarked. “From...
Businesseenews.net

Tesla tops American-made list. Can EV rivals catch up?

Tesla Inc.'s cars contribute more to the U.S. economy because they are made with more American parts, manufacturing and labor than other automakers, a new report says, raising tantalizing questions about the future of electric vehicle manufacturing. The survey, the American-Made Index by Cars.com, has been conducted yearly since 1998.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Honda is Killing the Most Advanced Model it Makes: Clarity

Recently a number of auto manufacturers have doubled their research and development into hydrogen power. Specifically, Toyota is doubling down on hydrogen power development announcing it believes there is more to solving carbon output levels than with EVs. So it is surprising that Honda’s Clarity Fuel Cell, its most advanced and ambitious model, is being discontinued.
CarsHigh Performance Composites

Honda discontinues Clarity fuel cell and plug-in hybrid models

Multiple auto news sites have reported that Honda Motor (Tokyo, Japan) is ending production of the Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models in August 2021, a decision made as part of a broader push to trim underperforming models and continue toward the company’s goal of selling only zero-emissions vehicles by 2040, which was outlined in April 2021. Concluded production in August will ensure that the company has Clarity FCEVs available for lease through 2022, and continued support for all Clarity customers.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Tesla Model 3 Is the Most American Vehicle

Honda and Toyota still have the highest number of American-made vehicles. Consumers are loyal to car brands, especially American ones. While many folks believe that buying from an American automaker automatically means that the car is built in the U.S. or with U.S.-made parts, global supply chains and other large-scale production logistics typically mean otherwise. That's where the Cars.com American-Made Index (AMI) comes into play.
Austin, TXHouston Chronicle

Want an American-Made Car? Tesla Now Officially Tops That Category, Too.

If you can forgive the endless social-media-fueled controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is possibly the greatest American manufacturing story of the 21st century. While the electric vehicle company got its start building off of a British framework, the factories in California, Nevada and New York (not to mention the upcoming plant in Austin, Texas, where the Cybertruck will supposedly be made) have reignited interest in building goods right here in the States.
CarsAutomobile

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Adds Extra Versatility to the Compact Model

We’ve seen and driven the all-new 11th-generation Honda Civic sedan. Now, just as night follows day and controversy follows Elon Musk, the hatchback version of the new-gen 2022 Honda Civic follows the more conventional body style. First, and most important: Yes, there will be a stick-shift Civic Hatchback, and not...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2024 Honda Prologue Will Be a New EV SUV Model

Honda's new EV model will be called the Prologue. It will use GM's Ultium battery packs and will also spawn an Acura version. The 2024 Prologue will arrive in calendar-year 2024. We now have a name for the new Honda EV that will arrive a few years from now: Prologue....
Carsbizjournals

Buy American? Honda lands seven vehicles among top 20 'most American' list

It may be a shock to some but the most “most American” vehicles, at least by one study, are being made by Honda. The Japanese automaker, which calls Marysville its North American production headquarters, placed seven vehicles in the top 20 of Cars.com’s annual American-Made Index, more than any other automaker.
Carsaftermarketnews.com

MaXpeedingRods’ Top Selling Coilovers for Honda Civic

Amy Antenora has been reporting on the automotive aftermarket since 2002. Is your Honda reaping the benefits of lowering your car without sacrificing comfort and handling through a set of coilovers? If so, you’ll be happy to know that MaXpeedingRods added to its line of ever-expanding performance aftermarket suspension kits for the 1988 to 2000 Honda civics.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best American Trucks According to Consumer Reports

Say you’re shopping for a new truck but want one from a traditional U.S. brand. Which new pickup is the best to go with? Well, according to Consumer Reports (CR), you’ve got two options worth considering. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator, which is the best American compact truck, or the 2021 Ram 1500, which CR says is, hands down the best American truck. Let’s find out what makes these American trucks so great.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Honda Clarity Fuel-Cell and PHEV Models to End Production Soon

Honda will end production of the Clarity fuel-cell and plug-in-hybrid models in August 2021. The Clarity was initially available as an EV as well, but that model was dropped last year. Honda says the Clarity will still be available to lease through 2022. The Honda Clarity, initially available as a...
Carstflcar.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Uncovered! Take A Closer Look At This 11th-Gen Model: News

There’s a bit more here than meets the eye. As we speak, the ever-popular 2022 Honda Civic sedan is hitting dealers nationwide. In about a weeks’ time, we’ll see the updated hatchback model. What’s missing from the picture for the time being, though, is both the hotter Si model, and of course the king of the hill Type R. The latter will naturally be along in due time, but the 2022 Honda Civic Si is next up on the launch calendar, and before that we have a proper look at what certainly looks like the next-gen model.
Carsthatsnerdalicious.com

Best Tires For Honda Accord 2021 – Top 10 Rated Reviews

The Honda Accord has a perfect balance of reliable and responsive features. But the only way you can experience them all at the same time is through the installation of perfect tires. The perfect tires for Hinda Accord will be able to deliver great traction and stability in every possible...
Buying CarsLaredo Morning Times

New 2022 Model Year Honda Vehicles Arrive at Bay Shore, NY Dealership

The new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan and other 2022 model year vehicles now in stock at Atlantic Honda. Honda has been introducing 2022 model year vehicles gradually over the last few months, with one of the most recent releases being the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan. This model, in a few different trim levels, has arrived at the Atlantic Honda dealership, offering car shoppers the opportunity to test drive, lease or finance the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic Sedan.
Buying Carscrossroadstoday.com

Best Hybrid SUVs For 2021

For years Toyota dominated the hybrid market with its Prius liftback, a funky, rounded midsize sedan that with top-notch range and fuel efficiency. Toyota continues to dominate the hybrid market, but today has more success adding its hybrid powertrain as an alternative choice to some of its top sellers, including its popular SUVs. It also has stirred up competition from Ford and Kia, which has helped cast a brighter spotlight on the economical bunch. They offer buyers more range and some can achieve up to 40 mpgs on the highway, an impressive feat considering their larger footprints. While opting for the hybrid powertrain can add thousands to the bottom line, most of them also come with higher-end accoutrements, more robust tech packages and, in some cases, standard all-wheel drive. These are the best hybrid SUVs available for 2021 and include a mix of 2020 and 2021 model year vehicles.