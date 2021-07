June 23 (UPI) -- New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso announced Wednesday he will compete in this year's Home Run Derby and defend his 2019 title. "I had so much fun during the first one, so I was like, 'You know what? Let's do it again," Alonso told reporters. "I just had a blast. It's a really special moment, and as long as I have an opportunity to do it, I want to do it. Because it's something I always dreamt about as a kid. ... It was a dream come true."