Two New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW has announced two new bouts for this weekend’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Wednesday that Kris Statlander will face The Bunny, while Matt Sydal will rematch Dante Martin from their bout on AEW Dark earlier this month. Dynamite airs in a special Saturday timeslot this week...

411mania.com
