Still in the midst of a pandemic that threatens our lives, it's natural to think of your mortality. Now, a new study has analyzed and determined the life expectancy for Americans—and found that there has been a "horrific" decline; not to mention, the same socio-economic factors that divide Americans in life also divide us in death. Read on to see the new life expectancy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.