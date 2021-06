Madonna and her eldest daughter cozied up for a casual weekend selfie! The mother-daughter pair showed off their plumped up pouts in the pic. Madonna, 62, and daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, are looking more and more alike! The mother-daughter duo snuggled up for a sweet selfie posted to Madonna’s Instagram page on Saturday, June 5. “Mambo with Mariposa,” the Music singer captioned the snap, adding “#lola” along with butterfly and blue heart emojis. The music icon kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of futuristic sunglasses as she looked into the camera, revealing her lined and plumped up lips.