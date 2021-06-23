Cancel
Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a ‘con artist’

By Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a ``con artist’' a day after Philadelphia’s manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game. Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Girardi after getting checked for a...

www.wrdw.com
