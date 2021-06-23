Grandpa inspires New Bern teen to donate to ALS Association

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Cody Young, who’s 14-years-old, has been mowing yards for the past few summers, a skill he said his dad taught him at a young age. Young started with a push mower in the 6th grade and soon realized he was in need of an upgrade when his business grew. “And I thought, I’m making pretty good money with mowing. So, I can donate whatever extra my customers give me. I can donate that to the cause,” Young said.