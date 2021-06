The White Sox (45-32) used the old “hey, look...there’s a cloud” story yesterday, perhaps to give José Abreu’s ankle a day of rest or maybe to hope the visitors cool off. Perhaps, they were hoping that being in the big city with a night off, Twins (33-43) players would all have big a night out and massive hangovers today. The White Sox are hard-pressed to use the same excuse not to play tonight, even though there’s a much higher likelihood of rain.