Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Forecasters expect prolonged heat wave next week

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — The National Weather Services says to expect a prolonged and excessive heat wave next week, nearing or breaking record temperatures. Eastern Idaho has already seen record-breaking days in June, and the NWS only expects temperatures will be at or near 100 degrees for several cities over next week. Meteorologists say a high-pressure system building in the Pacific Northwest this weekend and throughout next week leaves the NWS with “high confidence” of temperatures flirting with or breaking record highs.

www.eastidahonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Challis, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasters#Heat Wave#This Heat#Eastidahonews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is overturned

June 30 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednedsay overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, and ordered that he be released from prison. The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged Thursday -WSJ

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer are expected to be charged on Thursday with tax-related crimes by Manhattan's district attorney, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Charges by District Attorney Cyrus Vance have been expected to focus...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Miami, FLPosted by
NBC News

4 more bodies found in Miami condo rubble; death toll up to 16

Four more bodies were recovered at the site of last week's partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building, bringing the death toll to 16, an official said Wednesday. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that crews found the bodies in the rubble Tuesday night, The Associated Press reported.