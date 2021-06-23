Forecasters expect prolonged heat wave next week

POCATELLO — The National Weather Services says to expect a prolonged and excessive heat wave next week, nearing or breaking record temperatures. Eastern Idaho has already seen record-breaking days in June, and the NWS only expects temperatures will be at or near 100 degrees for several cities over next week. Meteorologists say a high-pressure system building in the Pacific Northwest this weekend and throughout next week leaves the NWS with “high confidence” of temperatures flirting with or breaking record highs.