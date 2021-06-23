Cancel
Keith Lee Having Issues Trademarking Name Due to WWE Application

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Lee’s attempt to trademark his name is running into issues due to a previous application filed by WWE. As reported back in December, Lee filed an application to trademark his name after an initial refusal was sent to WWE regarding their attempt to do the same. Now, Heel By Nature reports that Lee’s attorney was sent a notice noting that his application had two issues, which include the previous application by WWE which is still pending.

