Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln to use federal grant to purchase electric buses and charging stations

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckCBD_0adVTYa800
(Sophie Jonas/Unsplash)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) The city of Lincoln is set to receive a nearly $2.7 million federal transit grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, all of which will go towards making the city's bussing system more climate-friendly.

Lincoln's StarTran bus system will use the grant to purchase three new electric buses and two charging stations, 10/11Now reported.

The electric buses will replace three diesel buses in an effort to make the StarTran bus system more sustainable that is in line with Lincoln's climate action plan.

“Electric buses do cost more initially, so having this grant offset the initial cost will bring a lower cost overall when looking at the total bus life cycle,” said Mike Davis, StarTran Transit Manager.

The new electric buses that will require less maintenance should last between 12 and 16 years and will be on the roads of Lincoln in the next 9 months to a year.

“Having new buses does reduce breakdowns, and that improves reliability overall," Davis added. "That’s an improvement for passengers and the system as a whole."

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
782
Followers
505
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Live events on the horizon in Lincoln

1. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 2. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Lincoln; 3. AFGE Retirement Workshop - 07/18/21 - NE - Lincoln, NE; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. 4 Secrets to Doubling Your Energy and Unlocking Your True Potential;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

News wrap: Headlines in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) What’s going on in Lincoln? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lincoln area, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. AT LAST, Dr Reveals The Breakthrough Weight Loss System that WORKS!; 2. LinCON; 3. Permanently Transform Your Relationship with Food - Weight Loss Lincoln; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. Summer Courtyard Party & Worship;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Lincoln market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Amy Schinco, M: 402-871-5767, amy.schinco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Location..... Location..... Location....... Public bike path and green space two blocks away. Public bus service
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) According to Lincoln gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.3 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Your Lincoln lifestyle news

(LINCOLN, NE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.