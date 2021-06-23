NFL players have until July 2 deadline to opt out of the 2021 season, per report

In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL -- like all of the major professional sports in North America -- allowed its players the option to opt out of the 2020 season in the event they had any concerns about playing under such unprecedented conditions. As one may imagine, that option was utilized by a number of players throughout the league as 67 of them elected to sit out as the NFL moved forward with the 2020 campaign. While the pandemic is waning and various stadiums are planning to host fans at full capacity next season, the league is going to give players the option to opt out if they still have concerns about playing.