Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL players have until July 2 deadline to opt out of the 2021 season, per report

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL -- like all of the major professional sports in North America -- allowed its players the option to opt out of the 2020 season in the event they had any concerns about playing under such unprecedented conditions. As one may imagine, that option was utilized by a number of players throughout the league as 67 of them elected to sit out as the NFL moved forward with the 2020 campaign. While the pandemic is waning and various stadiums are planning to host fans at full capacity next season, the league is going to give players the option to opt out if they still have concerns about playing.

www.cbssports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Nfl Network#Nflpa#Stadiums#American Football#The Nfl Network#Covid#Nflpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Report: Most NFL players have had at least one COVID shot

Half of the NFL's 32 teams have 51 or more players who are fully vaccinated or in the process of becoming fully vaccinated, according to NFL Network, and more than half of all players have received at least one shot. Meanwhile, NFL coaching staffs and team personnel are much closer...
NFLIsland Packet Online

NFL reportedly will have stringent rules for players who don’t get COVID vaccine

It may not be a $1 million lottery, but NFL players who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine have plenty of incentive to get a shot before the 2021 season begins. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Wednesday that the NFL and the Players’ Association agreed to two sets of rules for training camp and preseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: How Many NFL Players Have Been Vaccinated

As the United States inches towards the July 4 goal of 70-percent vaccination rate among adults, professional athletes have lagged behind. The NFL is hoping to close that gap with increased education, but it has been a long road. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, there has been some...
NFLtheScore

Report: Over half of NFL players on rosters have taken 1st vaccine dose

More than half of the players currently on NFL rosters have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Additionally, 16 teams have over 51 players who are fully vaccinated or in the process of receiving their first dose, while at least 95% of first- and second-tier staff are vaccinated on 30 clubs, Pelissero notes.
NFLPosted by
WDBO

NFL players who voluntarily opt out get no stipend this year

NFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year. In a memo sent to clubs Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed that only high-risk players will receive a stipend of $350,000. Voluntary opt-outs got a $150,000 stipend in 2020.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

NFL 2021: 4 Eagles players to watch out for next season

Philadelphia Eagles will head into the upcoming NFL season aiming to put their miserable 2020 campaign firmly behind them. Second-season quarterback Jalen Hurts is likely to be tasked with leading an offense that woefully underperformed throughout last season. The latest NFL betting lines have written off the Eagles as Super...
NFLamericasnewshub.com

Raiders’ Carl Nassib has NFL’s top-selling jersey after coming out, per report

Carl Nassib has claimed the NFL’s top-selling jersey across the Fanatics network on Monday and Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nassib’s reported skyrocketing jersey sales come fewer than 24 hours after the Raiders defensive end on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. It seemingly is the latest instance of Nassib receiving tremendous support after coming out — not just by his team, the league and current and former players, but also fans as well.
NFLdailymagazine.news

What Steelers must do for '21 season to be a success 'GMFB'

The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down what the Pittsburgh Steelers must do for the 2021 season to be considered a success. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Sports/Football. 2021-06-29 04:14:44Z. The NFL is looking to sell of a portion of...
NFLBradenton Herald

Michael Rand: Plot twist: Aaron Rodgers reportedly can opt out of 2021 season next week

If you are expecting a dramatic conclusion to the Aaron Rodgers saga in Green Bay, what might make the most sense instead is a bit of simple but powerful paperwork. The presumed options for the disgruntled Packers QB since word emerged two months ago that he wanted out of Green Bay were as follows: 1) The sides would reconcile at some point before training camp, patching up the relationship at least in the short-term. 2) Green Bay would move quickly to trade him, maximizing value and minimizing distraction. 3) Rodgers would hold out in an attempt to force the Packers' hand but risking millions of dollars in the process.
NFLallfans.co

NFL Announces Player COVID-19 Opt Out Date For 2021

Even as the United States emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus has still not gone away. Restrictions have been eased, if not totally removed, in many areas of the country. A sense of “normalcy” finally feels relevant again. Still, the threat is not gone entirely. That’s why NFL players...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

COVID-19 opt-out deadline is approaching for NFL

In 2020, the Jacksonville Jaguars only had three players opt out due to COVID-19: defensive end Lerentee McCray, defensive tackle Al Woods and cornerback Rashaan Melvin. So far, no one has decided to do so in 2021, but any player still mulling it over is running out of time. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, players have until July 2 at 4 p.m. to decide if they will partake in the 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Notes: NFL offering voluntary opt outs again in 2021

According to a post by the Around the NFL staff on the league site and reporting by Tom Pelissero, players will once again have the option to voluntarily opt out of playing in 2021. The deadline to make the decision to opt-out, which cannot be reversed once made, is next Friday:
NFLwmleader.com

Aaron Rodgers does indeed have an opt-out silver bullet for 2021

It seemed too easy, too good to be true. After further review, it isn’t. The letter agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association from Tuesday of this week does indeed grant broad powers to all players to opt out of the 2021 season, regardless of whether they opted out in 2020 or whether they have been diagnosed with a higher-risk condition since October 1, 2020. Although such players would be entitled to no stipend for 2021, any player who executed his most recent contract before October 1, 2020 can indeed opt out voluntarily, no questions asked as to motivation or qualification or possible ulterior motive.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Deadline Raises Possibility of Aaron Rodgers Opt-Out for 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could make a stunning move amid speculative trade interest from the Denver Broncos. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Friday that the disgruntled MVP quarterback, lock-stepped in a standoff with the Green Bay Packers, would save $18.3 million in yet-to-be-paid money — signing and roster bonuses — by opting out of the 2021 NFL season by the July 2 deadline.
NFLallfans.co

Important 2022 NFL offseason dates for Titans revealed by NFLPA

The 2021 season hasn’t even begun yet but the NFL and NFLPA have already agreed upon some of the most important dates on the 2022 offseason calendar. The dates were revealed in a memo sent by the NFLPA to the agents of players, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisero. Here’s the rundown: