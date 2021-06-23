Cancel
Greenville County, SC

Greenville County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charge

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(COLUMBIA, S.C.) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jansen Trevor Dorn (age 22), of Greer, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.

