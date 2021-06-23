Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Latham, Husch Blackwell steer self-driving truck tech firm's SPAC tie-up

By Sierra Jackson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBVgh_0adVTAdw00
Latham & Watkins offices in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins and Husch Blackwell are steering self-driving truck technology maker Embark Trucks Inc’s plans to go public through a nearly $5.2 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

San Francisco-based Embark and blank-check firm Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II announced their business combination on Wednesday amid a wave of transportation-related companies that are using SPACs to go public.

Latham & Watkins is leading Embark on the deal with a team headed by mergers and acquisitions partners Justin Hamill, Marc Granger and David Ajalat.

Northern Genesis II has turned to a Husch Blackwell team led by James Goettsch for advice on the union. Goettsch has been heavily involved with the family of Northern Genesis SPACs.

He led the Husch Blackwell team that advised on Northern Genesis II’s $414 million initial public offering in January, according to regulatory filings. The firm advised the company alongside Graubard Miller and underwriters’ counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Goettsch also steered the $150 million IPO for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III in March.

Husch Blackwell also guided Northern Genesis II’s predecessor, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp, on its merger with electric vehicle maker Lion Electric Co, according to a press release from the companies.

SPACs raise funds through IPOs to merge with a privately held company and take it public. Embark’s union with Northern Genesis II is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

The deal values Embark’s equity at the $5.16 billion and gives the company an enterprise value of $4.55 billion, according to the press release.

Embark’s financial and capital markets advisor is Citigroup Inc. The blank check company’s financial and capital markets advisor is J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. J.P. Morgan Securities, Citi, and BMO Capital Markets are acting as the placement agents for a private investment in public equity tied to the deal.

A Winston & Strawn team led by partner Mike Blankenship and including partner Pejman Sharifi is advising the placement agents.

Founded in 2016, Embark creates software to help truck fleets become self-driving.

Former Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao is joining Embark's board, the company said on Wednesday.

The deal comes a week after Ford Motor Co-backed battery maker Solid Power Inc revealed its own plans to go public through a $1.2 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The company makes batteries for electric vehicles.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Vinson & Elkins, Mayer Brown and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton are supporting that transaction.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Chao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Public Company#Ipo#Embark Trucks Inc#Latham Watkins#Davis Polk Wardwell#Northern Genesis Ii#Lion Electric Co#Spacs#Citigroup Inc#Bmo Capital Markets#Winston Strawn#Transportation#Labor#Ford Motor Co#Solid Power Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Volvo Cars aiming for an IPO by the end of 2021

(Recasts first sentence with planned IPO, adds CEO comments, company details) June 30 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars is “making good progress” toward a potential initial public offering by the end of this year, the chief executive of the Swedish premium auto brand told Reuters on Wednesday. “We are looking at...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Self-Driving Truck Company Embark To Go Public In $5.16 Billion SPAC Deal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Autonomous driving truck startup company Embark Trucks Inc. announced it is going public via a merger with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC) Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB), in a business deal that will value the company at about $4.55 billion and market capitalization of roughly $5.16 billion.
Businesswtaq.com

Canadian HR tech firm Visier becomes unicorn after Goldman-led investment

(Reuters) – Visier Inc, the cloud-based workforce analytics company, said on Tuesday it had achieved a valuation exceeding $1 billion after raising $125 million in fresh capital in its latest funding round. The round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the investment services arm of Goldman Sachs, has made Visier...
LawPosted by
Cook County Record

HUSCH BLACKWELL LLP: Husch Blackwell's Education Practice Nets Top Legal 500 United States Ranking

Husch Blackwell LLP issued the following announcement on June 23. The Legal 500 United States 2021 recommends Husch Blackwell as a “Top Tier Firm” in Education and has recommended the firm in five other practice areas: Cannabis, Government Contracts, Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power, M&A: Middle-Market (Sub-$500 million), and Real Estate. Partners Lisa Parker and Steve Levine were recognized as “Leading Lawyers” in Education and Cannabis, respectively; Meghan Brennan was recognized as a “Rising Star” in Cannabis.
EconomyObserver

Self-Driving, Electric Trucking Startups Are Creating 20-Something Billionaires

The lucrative mobility tech space is creating 20-something multi-millionaires and billionaires at a record pace, thanks to a boom of SPAC deals that take early-stage companies public often at sky-high valuations. The latest to join the game is Embark, a San Francisco-based self-driving truck startup headed by the 25-year-old CEO...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Law.com Owner Buys Legal Tech Firm Integreon

In today’s column, Baker McKenzie was the No. 1 U.S. law firm by headcount in 2020; the pandemic caused U.S. lawyer headcount to shrink for the first time since 2008; Goodwin’s tech practice has added close to 50 partners this year after getting seven new ones in New York, Washington, and California.
Businesswealthx.com

Driverless Truck Start-Up Embark To Go Public Via SPAC

Embark, a self-driving truck venture led by 25-year-old CEO Alex Rodrigues, announced a deal to go public via SPAC on Wednesday. San Francisco-based Embark plans to combine in a $5.2 billion deal with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded stock. The driverless tech company expects to raise about $614 million in gross cash proceeds, including a $200 million private investment from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, among others.
Carsmarketplace.org

Funding is pouring in to companies trying to crack self-driving tech

The self-driving software firm Embark Trucks said Wednesday it plans to go public in a deal that would raise more than $600 million and value the company at more than $5 billion. Then there’s Alphabet’s Waymo, which just raised $2.5 billion in fresh funding as it tries to expand its self-driving taxi fleet outside of Phoenix. And General Motors has increased its planned investment in autonomous vehicles.
BusinessLaw.com

Latham Reps Esports Platform Skillz in Securities Suit Over SPAC Merger

Latham & Watkins partners Matthew Rawlinson and Hilary H. Mattis and associate Daniel Robert Gherardi have stepped in to represent esports platform Skillz and other defendants in a securities class action that centers on the company’s 2020 SPAC merger with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The complaint, filed May 7 in California Northern District Court by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe and Lowey Dannenberg, accuses the defendants of misleading investors regarding the platform’s ability to attract new users and future profitability. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:21-cv-03450, Jedrzejczyk v. Skillz Inc. et al.
BusinessStreet.Com

Embark Trucks Announces SPAC Merger With Northern Genesis

Embark Trucks announced Wednesday that it’s merging with special acquisition company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II NGAB. The maker of software for self-driving trucks will become publicly listed following the completion of the deal. Embark currently works with Anheuser-Busch InBev, HP Inc., Werner Enterprises, Mesilla Valley Transportation and Bison Transport to help prepare those firms' fleets to integrate self-driving technology.
Carsngtnews.com

Embark Trucks Going Public, Ready to Commercialize Class 8 Self-Driving Technology

Embark Trucks Inc., a developer of autonomous software technology for the trucking industry, and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, a special-purpose acquisition company, have entered into a business combination agreement that will result in Embark becoming a publicly listed company. Founded in San Francisco by CEO Alex Rodrigues and CTO...
Businessbizjournals

A top Tesla attorney has left to join self-driving truck maker Plus

A top attorney at Tesla Inc. has left the company to join PlusAI Corp. as its general counsel as the self-driving truck company prepares to go public. Lynn Miller was Tesla's deputy general counsel prior to joining Plus. She was with the Palo Alto electric car marker for seven-and-a-half years. While there, she helped the company in 2016 defeat a major securities suit that questioned the safety of its Model S vehicle.
Santa Monica, CAbizjournals

SoCal's Clearlake Capital Group acquires Pittsubrgh fin-tech firm

Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired Pittsburgh-based Confluence Technologies last week in a deal expected to take advantage of an active financial technology market. The Pittsburgh tech firm, founded in 1991, works in the investment management sector to automate business processes. Clearlake Capital Group acquired the company from...