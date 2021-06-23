Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marin County, CA

Lucas Valley Road Curve Realignment to Begin

marincounty.org
 13 days ago

San Rafael, CA – The curve realignment project on Lucas Valley Road at milepost 5.08, just east of Big Rock trailhead in West Marin, is slated to begin the week of June 28. Overseen by the Marin County Department of Public Works (DPW), the public safety improvement will significantly soften the sharp turn, which has been the site of several vehicle incidents over the years. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed in November.

www.marincounty.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Traffic
City
San Rafael, CA
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
Marin County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Road Curve#Infrastructure#Signage#Hsip#The Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy