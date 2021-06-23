Lucas Valley Road Curve Realignment to Begin

San Rafael, CA – The curve realignment project on Lucas Valley Road at milepost 5.08, just east of Big Rock trailhead in West Marin, is slated to begin the week of June 28. Overseen by the Marin County Department of Public Works (DPW), the public safety improvement will significantly soften the sharp turn, which has been the site of several vehicle incidents over the years. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed in November.