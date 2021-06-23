Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Luke Bryan Unveils Trailer for Docuseries ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

By Samantha Whidden
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With his docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary set to premiere on August 6th, country superstar and American Idol judge, Luke Bryan has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming series. “Through the heartaches, triumphs can come,” Bryan tweets. “This is how my story goes.”. Luke Bryan’s fans shared...

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

109K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Road#Imdb Tv#American Idol#Imdbtv#Lukebryanonline#My Dirt Road Diary#Flyhi Films#Farm Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Agriculturewincountry.com

“Drink a Beer”: Luke Bryan shares favorite memories with his dad

With Father’s Day just around the corner, Luke Bryan is looking back on some of his cherished memories with his father, Tommy Bryan. Growing up, Luke’s parents owned and worked a peanut farm in Georgia. The country superstar recalls how his father would wind down after working with a beer, the two often taking to the water together.
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Luke Bryan

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Capitol Records Nashville's Luke Bryan is starring in a five-part docuseries for IMDb TV (Amazon's free-streaming video service), "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary," as previously reported in May. Now, Amazon has announced that the official premiere date for the series will be on Friday, August 6th, exclusively on IMDb TV, along with releasing the trailer and key art.
Family Relationshipswbwn.com

Luke Bryan Shares Advice from His Dad

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 20th. Luke Bryan is both a dad and a son. You can bet that a lot of what he has tried to teach his children are lessons he learned from his own dad. Luke shares what his dad’s biggest lessons were. “My dad was...
Musiccountry1025.com

Luke Bryan Joins Trace Adkins and Pitbull For New Song

Trace Adkins has a brand new song coming out on Friday (6/25), and it features Luke Bryan and Pitbull. It’s called “Where The Country Girls At,” and it’s a party song. Luke tweeted just minutes ago, “Excited to be joining @TraceAdkins and @Pitbull on ‘Where The Country Girls At’ coming this Friday, June 25th. Pre-save it here.”
TV & Videoswfms.com

Luke Bryan Docuseries Premieres Next Month

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, a five-part docuseries on Luke’s journey to stardom, starts streaming next month. He says, “The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career. Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”
Celebritiescountry1025.com

Win Your Way In To See Luke Bryan

You have been waiting a very LONG time for this! Luke Bryan is BACK and bringing his Proud To Be Right Here Tour with special guests Caylee Hammack and DJ Rock to the Xfinity Center on July 10th and we want you to be there for all the fun. Country...
Syracuse, NYwincountry.com

“It’s really happening”: Luke Bryan shares tour rehearsal photos

Luke Bryan is eager to get back on the road. On Monday, the singer shared behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals for his upcoming Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The black-and-white snaps show a barely visible Luke standing center stage with a guitar in hand, several spotlights glowing behind him, creating a disco ball-like effect.
MusicPosted by
B105

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, ‘Where the Country Girls At?’ [Listen]

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!
Celebritieswfxd.com

Luke Bryan on why doing a Las Vegas residency was the “smartest thing”

As we begin to move towards post-pandemic life, Luke Bryan is ready to try something new in his career with his upcoming Las Vegas residency. Luke will welcome 2022 with an eight-night stay at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in February 2022. The superstar says he's been pitched the idea of a Vegas residency multiple times over the years, but finally feels like the stars have aligned to make it happen.
Behind Viral Videosthisis50.com

Official Trailer for The Migos Youtube Docuseries “Ice Cold”

Today YouTube Originals unveiled the official trailer for “Ice Cold” — an all-new, four-episode docuseries that uses the prism of hip-hop jewelry to explore deeper issues around racial inequity and the American Dream. The series dives into hip-hop’s ability to reimagine and transcend established notions of wealth, status, superiority and the sheer resilience of hip-hop culture. “Ice Cold” features special appearances from the rap trio and executive producers MIGOS, some of the biggest names in hip-hop including J Balvin, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, A Boogie, A$AP Ferg, City Girls, French Montana, Slick Rick and Talib Kweli; top celebrity jewelers Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang and Icebox; and more. All four episodes of “Ice Cold” premiere for free Thursday, July 8 exclusively on MIGOS’ YouTube Channel.
Celebritiesmjsbigblog.com

Headlines: Simon Cowell New Judges Gig, Luke Bryan Docuseries Coming

Simon Cowell Set for ITV Musical Game Show ‘Walk the Line’ – Simon Cowell will be lead judge on new musical game show Walk the Line that U.K. TV giant ITV has ordered. The six-part series will debut on ITV and its streaming service ITV Hub later in the year, “offering musical variety acts a chance to win a life-changing prize pot.” Said ITV: “But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough – the contestants will need nerves of steel.” That is because the top two performers of each evening “face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion – to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize or walk the line and play on. – Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Musiccountry1037fm.com

How Luke Bryan Inspired Cole Swindell To Pursue A Country Music Career

Anybody else remember meeting Cole when he worked for Luke?. Cole Swindell owes a lot to Luke Bryan, as he was the one to encourage him to have a career in music. Back when Swindell attended Georgia State University he met Bryan when he was playing guitar for Neyami Road. Swindell met Bryan at a frat house where he heard a song called, “Small Town Favorite Son,” the song inspired Swindell to write his own songs.
MusicBillboard

CMT Music Awards Set to Move to CBS in 2022

It's not immediately clear what this means for the future of the Academy of Country Music Awards’ relationship with CBS. ViacomCBS announced Monday (June 28) that the CMT Music Awards -- which has aired on CMT since 2002 -- will have its global premiere exclusively on CBS starting in 2022. The show will broadcast live from Nashville on a date to be announced.