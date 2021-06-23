Luke Bryan Unveils Trailer for Docuseries ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Simon Cowell Set for ITV Musical Game Show ‘Walk the Line’ – Simon Cowell will be lead judge on new musical game show Walk the Line that U.K. TV giant ITV has ordered. The six-part series will debut on ITV and its streaming service ITV Hub later in the year, “offering musical variety acts a chance to win a life-changing prize pot.” Said ITV: “But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough – the contestants will need nerves of steel.” That is because the top two performers of each evening “face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion – to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize or walk the line and play on. – Read more at Hollywood Reporter.