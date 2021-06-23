Luke Bryan Unveils Trailer for Docuseries ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Today YouTube Originals unveiled the official trailer for “Ice Cold” — an all-new, four-episode docuseries that uses the prism of hip-hop jewelry to explore deeper issues around racial inequity and the American Dream. The series dives into hip-hop’s ability to reimagine and transcend established notions of wealth, status, superiority and the sheer resilience of hip-hop culture. “Ice Cold” features special appearances from the rap trio and executive producers MIGOS, some of the biggest names in hip-hop including J Balvin, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, A Boogie, A$AP Ferg, City Girls, French Montana, Slick Rick and Talib Kweli; top celebrity jewelers Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang and Icebox; and more. All four episodes of “Ice Cold” premiere for free Thursday, July 8 exclusively on MIGOS’ YouTube Channel.