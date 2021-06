Felix Verdejo will remain in prison while legal teams surrounding his current trial determine whether to proceed as a capital punishment case. A status conference hearing held virtually Friday morning heard updates from the United States Attorney’s Office and the respective defense teams for Verdejo and alleged accomplice Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martinez. Both sides agreed that more time was needed in order to provide the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico (USDCPR) with sufficient updates, including that of the final decision to have the death penalty on the table for the charges levied against Verdejo.