On This Day: Brooks & Dunn Debut Album ‘Brand New Man’ Goes Triple Platinum in 1993
Twenty-eight years ago, in 1993, the famed country duo Brooks & Dunn made headlines as their debut album, Brand New Man, hit 3 million copies sold. Originally released on Aug. 13, 1991, the certified triple platinum album has now sold more than 6 million copies to date. The same year of the duo’s multiplatinum success, the album also won an ACM trophy for Album of the Year. Another song in the lineup, “Boot Scoot Boogie,” received an ACM for Single of the Year.outsider.com