On This Day: Brooks & Dunn Debut Album ‘Brand New Man’ Goes Triple Platinum in 1993

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 25, 2021) – The Hobbs Sisters drop their new single, “Turn it Up” today and announce their debut album, Turn It Up. This carefree, summer song is the perfect preface to their album that will be released July 23. This single will become available to those who preorder the upcoming album. With this release being the title track off the new album, it showcases who The Hobbs Sisters are through the upbeat melody combined with their seamless harmonies. Listen to “Turn it Up” here!