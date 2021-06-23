Darien First Selectman Stevenson won't seek 6th term

Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson will not be seeking a sixth term, she announced Wednesday. "There are no term limits for Darien’s First Selectman yet I believe strongly in term limits," she said in a statement. "Congress would serve us far better if there were term limits! The decision to step aside was very difficult given the exciting, transformational work we’ve done to plan for the Darien of our future and the close friendships I’ve made along the way. I feel humbled and gratified by all we’ve set in motion. New leadership and fresh ideas, grounded by our history and community values, are healthy for our community."