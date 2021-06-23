Cancel
Blaine, WA

Obituary: Nadine Kenngott MacArthur

thenorthernlight.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNadine Kenngott MacArthur of Blaine was born in Buffalo, New York on May 23, 1929 to Edwin B. Kenngott and Katherine Rush. She met Arthur C. MacArthur on a blind date in Tucson, Arizona and six months later, they married on August 28, 1954. They had four children during their 66 years of wedded bliss. She received her Associate degree in May, 1974 in Hobbs, New Mexico and was extremely proud of it. She belonged to the local genealogy society and Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed genealogy and gardening. She was extremely family oriented, loved family gatherings, and was a very generous woman. There were no strangers to her.

#Obituary#Genealogy#Gardening#Grace Lutheran Church
