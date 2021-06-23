How to Make Him Never Want to Leave You?

We had a guy over to the house to look at a hot water heater problem quite some time ago. Within minutes he was up from the basement and said, “You don’t need hot water for the next week or so, do you?” Turns out he was half-joking and all was fine an hour later. But I got to thinking about some of the things you don’t want to hear come out of the mouths of professionals. Like, you never want your auto mechanic say, “You aren’t planning any big trips over the next week, are you?” And you don’t want to hear your hair stylist, or your dentist, say, “Oops.” What are some funny things you might hear from people like plumbers, doctors, bug inspectors, etc.? Tell us on our Facebook fan page!