Chart 466 COVID-19 Update In New Mexico June 23

A blessed Independence Day weekend/week to all of you! We are SOOO blessed to live in a nation such as ours, despite the various criticisms that we hear—from both externally and internally. I cannot help but to think of the poor people that live in dictatorial and oppressive regimes, and pray that they one day also live in the type of freedom that we enjoy daily. If things in our nation were nearly as bad as often portrayed, one would think that people would flee at the very idea of the U.S., and that there’d be a mass exodus brewing. But … no; quite the opposite. Even those who, at least on the surface, complain much and declare themselves as being very dissatisfied, seem quite content to remain. No doubt there’s always faults and problems that need to be addressed in any nation, but the U.S. still seems to be THE destination for a great many seeking new and better lives (LINK). If you find the unequivocally perfect society, please let us know.