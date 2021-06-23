5 Stunning Villas in The Algarve, Portugal

Bauhaus Villa 1936 is a stunning midcentury home located in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland, redesigned in 2020 by Loft Kolasiński. Exactly in the year of the Bauhaus centenary celebrations, we were asked to do a comprehensive interior design of an unusual house in Konstancin-Jeziorna. This house is a typical Bauhaus style villa built in 1936. Several characteristic features in the architecture of the building suggest that its author could have been Lucjan Korngold, but no documentation that could confirm it has survived. On the ground floor of the house, there is a living room with a study area, a fireplace area, a kitchen with a small dining area and pantry, a large dining room with a sitting area and a small bathroom. On the first floor, there is a library, a guest room, a bedroom, a dressing room and a bathroom.