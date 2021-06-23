Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Boaters Being Urged To Clean, Dry, Drain To Stop Invasive Species

By Aaron Scheffler/NGPC
waynedailynews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN – With the warm weather providing great opportunities to get the boat out, Nebraskans are being reminded about the nasty hitchhiker: the zebra mussel. According to a release from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, zebra mussels can live up to two weeks out of water and young zebra mussels – or veliger’s – are invisible to the naked eye and can be spread through any water left undrained. Boaters should clean all visible plants, mud, or animals, drain all water within the boat, including the motor, and dry their boat for five days before going to another body of water.

waynedailynews.com
