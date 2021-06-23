Cancel
Kentucky State

Forcht Bank And Forcht Broadcasting Named Best Places To Work In Kentucky

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForcht Bank and Forcht Broadcasting were both named Best Places to Work in Kentucky at the annual Awards Dinner in Lexington on June 17th. In the final rankings, Forcht Bank was named #20 in the medium-size company category and Forcht Broadcasting was #26 in the small-size company category. This is the seventh consecutive year that Forcht Bank has been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky, and the first year for Forcht Broadcasting. Tucker Ballinger, Forcht Bank President and CEO, said it’s an honor to have been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for the seventh year in a row. He said they pride themselves on having created an organization where people are not only excited to come to work every day but also inspired to grow professionally. Forcht Bank is a Kentucky-owned community bank with approximately $1.5 billion in assets and 26 banking offices in 13 community markets, including: Fayette, Jefferson, Boone, Grant, Madison, Taylor, Pulaski, Laurel, Whitley, Knox, Hamilton and Green. Forcht Broadcasting operates 26 radio stations in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. Forcht Broadcasting President Mike Tarter said the award confirms what they’ve believed for a long time – that Forcht Broadcasting is a great place to work.

