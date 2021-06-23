New snack shack in Peace Arch Park to host open house June 25
The International Peace Arch Association will host an open house for Whatcom County residents to visit its new snack shack in Peace Arch Park on Friday, June 25. The three-hour open house will run 4-7 p.m. at Peace Arch Park, at 19 A Street in Blaine. People can visit the snack shack to purchase anything from ice cream cones to coffee, chips and Peace Arch knick-knacks. The first 50 residents who visit the shack will receive a free gift.www.thenorthernlight.com