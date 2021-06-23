Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Marion County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 720 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Another thunderstorm is moving into the warned area which could bring additional rainfall. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Lakes Estates and Dunnellon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.