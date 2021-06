Agnes Ann Paduch, 91, passed away on June 22 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Perth Amboy on October 24, 1929 to Anna and Andrew Nemchick and moved to Fords where she spent the rest of her childhood years. In 1952, she married her husband, Joseph Paduch, and moved to the Middlebush section of Franklin Township and lived in the home she and her husband built. Joseph died in 1998.