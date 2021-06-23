Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Doug Emhoff: VP Harris’s trip to the border not driven by ‘political pressure’

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Peter Alexander, second gentleman Doug Emhoff addresses criticism as Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the border. “She’s just focused on the work,” Emhoff says.

www.nbcnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NBC News

NBC News

168K+
Followers
24K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top travel aides for Harris resign

Two top travel aides for Vice President Kamala Harris have decided to leave their posts in the coming weeks. Karly Satkowiak, the director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, the deputy director of advance, will depart, Harris's office confirmed to the Washington Examiner. Their departures were long-planned, an unnamed spokeswoman for...
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Herald

VP Harris: US must be consistent on border issue

Vice President Kamala Harris says the United States must be consistent when dealing with issues on the Southern border. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9f0e59ac8be2439eb3e86fab0b7abee2.
Congress & CourtsBrenham Banner-Press

Critics: VP Harris is going to wrong part of border

(The Center Square) – Vice President Kamala Harris is so out of touch with the illegal immigration crisis, Republicans argue, that she’s visiting the wrong part of the Texas border. Ahead of Harris’ Friday tour of the El Paso Border Patrol Central Processing Center, Texas U.S. senators John Cornyn and...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Kamala Harris’ ‘politically safe’ border visit

Vice President Kamala Harris is finally making her way to the troubled border between the U.S. and Mexico and the optics of this long-awaited event are not particularly good. The Republican Party has already given her a new title. “President Biden’s radical border crisis czar hasn’t even left for the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Gonzales On Kamala Harris’ Border Trip: ‘The Plane Ride To El Paso Is Going To Be Longer Than Her Time On The Ground’

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming trip to the southern border. “My district is eight hundred and twenty miles of our southern border, that’s forty two percent. You know, this crisis has been going on for months. Sadly, what I’ve been what I’ve been hearing is her visit. It’s only going to be a few hours. So the plane ride to El Paso is going to be longer than her time on the ground. And what does that mean? That means you can’t walk away knowing very much. But what I would like for her to walk away with the take away would be, one, the amount of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs that are coming over over seventy five hundred pounds of fentanyl is deadly. Two over eighty thousand unaccompanied children. And, you know, regardless of their legal status, seeing all these children just absolutely breaks your heart. Three is just the sheer amount of immigrants that are coming over over eight hundred thousand in general. But the biggest thing that I would like her to take away is migrants are dying at a record number and they’re drowning and they’re they’re dying of of having not having no water in the desert. And it is dangerous. So, you know, if you truly are compassionate, you truly do care about the humanity of people. You will take that into consideration. My judges are asking for more body bags, guy. I mean, it’s just so horrific what’s happening.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris' Director, Deputy Director of Advance Resign Amid Border Trip

Two Kamala Harris staffers in charge of planning travel and trips for the vice president are resigning amid her long-awaited trip to the U.S. southern border. Karly Satkowiak, Harris' director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Harris' deputy director of advance, have both told the vice president's office they plan to leave in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported. The news comes just as Harris touched down in Texas on Friday and is planning to ramp up travel to push vaccination efforts next month.
POTUSBBC

Vice-President Kamala Harris to make first trip to border

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will on Friday make her first trip to the US southern border since taking office. She has faced questions about why she has not visited the boundary since the White House assigned her in March to address the "root causes" of migration. The visit was announced...
Texas StateKSAT 12

WATCH: Texas congressman says VP Harris' visit to the border long overdue

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales says Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the border is long overdue and shows less importance for border communities. However, the vice president said she visited the border in the past as a senator for California and asserts that the root causes of migration must be addressed to find a solution.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump's upcoming border visit forced VP Harris' trip, Republicans say

Republicans in Congress credited former President Donald Trump's upcoming border visit as the reason Vice President Harris will now be traveling to the southern border nearly 100 days after she was tapped by President Biden to address the root cause of the border crisis. The White House announced on Wednesday...