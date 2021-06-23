Doug Emhoff: VP Harris’s trip to the border not driven by ‘political pressure’

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming trip to the southern border. “My district is eight hundred and twenty miles of our southern border, that’s forty two percent. You know, this crisis has been going on for months. Sadly, what I’ve been what I’ve been hearing is her visit. It’s only going to be a few hours. So the plane ride to El Paso is going to be longer than her time on the ground. And what does that mean? That means you can’t walk away knowing very much. But what I would like for her to walk away with the take away would be, one, the amount of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs that are coming over over seventy five hundred pounds of fentanyl is deadly. Two over eighty thousand unaccompanied children. And, you know, regardless of their legal status, seeing all these children just absolutely breaks your heart. Three is just the sheer amount of immigrants that are coming over over eight hundred thousand in general. But the biggest thing that I would like her to take away is migrants are dying at a record number and they’re drowning and they’re they’re dying of of having not having no water in the desert. And it is dangerous. So, you know, if you truly are compassionate, you truly do care about the humanity of people. You will take that into consideration. My judges are asking for more body bags, guy. I mean, it’s just so horrific what’s happening.”