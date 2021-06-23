57 Inspirational Quotes That Will Make You Appreciate Life's Simple Pleasures
When you’re searching for inspiration in this crazy world, sometimes it’s the simple things that hold the most meaning. Of course, grand gestures and milestone moments, like getting married, buying your first house, or for students graduating from college, are often the ones that stick out in our memories. But as we strive to live the good life, we should consider taking the scenic route and actually “stop and smell the roses,” like the old sentiment encourages. There are soul-feeding surprises at every turn—from nature, people, and art—that act as nuggets of hope, happiness, and home, if we just take time to notice them.www.countryliving.com