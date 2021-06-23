57 Inspirational Quotes That Will Make You Appreciate Life's Simple Pleasures

After years of waiting and excitement, Biomutant finally hit store shelves last month to a rather lukewarm reception. The general consensus out there is that Biomutant is a massively ambitious game that tries to do too much and feels stretched out and repetitive as a result. The game has its fans, of course, but one thing almost universally agreed upon is that the narrator needs to learn when to be quiet. This was deemed such a problem that the devs even pushed out a patch to allow players to completely mute him. Unfortunately, I played Biomutant before the patch, and the irritation I endured, caused by the incessant narrator, made me appreciate just how good games with engaging narrators are. One of the best examples out there is The Stanley Parable.