Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Generous hops’: How a pair of ducksnorts could kick-start Ke’Bryan Hayes’ next hot streak

By Mike Persak
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball analytics undoubtedly prove that making hard contact is the key to success, but simply putting the ball in play can serve as a slumpbuster, too. Such was the case for Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, despite neither being particularly well struck. Hayes’ third inning chopper over White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada tied the game at two runs apiece and was the first of three straight times the Pirates’ rising star reached base.

www.post-gazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Chris Coghlan
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Dodgers#The Chicago White Sox#Statcast#Major League Baseball#Al Central#Marlins#Adestin Post Gazette Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBThe Tribune-Democrat

Pittsburgh's Hayes puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (28-35, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 6.21 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -164, Pirates +141; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes starting on Sunday for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hayes is getting the nod at third base while batting second in the order against Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Hayes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
MLBbardown.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes made one of the greatest plays we've ever seen at third base

There truly is nothing better than seeing multiple generations of the game continue to carry on the magic that is engulfed within baseball. Especially when players follow in the footsteps of past family members who played in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tatis Jr, Bichette, Biggio, Bellinger, there are just...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

WATCH: Ke'Bryan Hayes makes absurd play to rob St. Louis Yadier Molina

ST. LOUIS — With the perennial Gold Glove winner among National League third baseman watching from the opposing dugout, Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes made a play Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium that’s sure to receive some national recognition. Might be his best yet, honestly. In the bottom of the second inning...
MLBcbslocal.com

Watch: Pirates Third Baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes Makes Incredible Catch And Throw

ST. LOUIS (KDKA) – The Pirates’ Sunday showdown with the Cardinals is full of storylines: the Pirates can take three out of four from their National League Central rival, Max Kranick is making his Major League debut, but it was third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes that stole the show in the bottom of the second inning.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Diamondbacks fire ex-Yankees slugger and 2009 World Series contributor

Former New York Yankees infielder Eric Hinkse is out of a job. So is his boss. The Arizona Diamondbacks fired Hinkse and Darnell Coles on Thursday. Coles was the team’s hitting coach and Hinske was the assistant hitting coach. MLB.com reports “The team named Triple-A Reno hitting coach Rick Short...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 1 trade to make, 1 prospect to promote to widen lead in AL Central

An already great White Sox offense could get even better at this year’s trade deadline. The White Sox have been among the elite in baseball this season. Despite numerous injuries to key position players, 76-year-old Tony La Russa has come out of retirement and led Chicago to the second-best record in the majors (42-25) thus far.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez has another positive Instagram update

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) You can make a case that Eloy Jimenez is the best hitter on the Chicago White Sox. His bat is as good as any young hitter has ever had in the organization. It is up to him to reach that potential. He also might be the worst defensive outfielder in the history of the sport. He makes mistakes out there that would annoy a high school baseball coach. That lack of outfield skill led to him having a horrible injury during spring training.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Wednesday

Not only does Wednesday mark the midpoint of the week, but we're also rapidly approaching the halfway point of the season. Barring any postponements, by the conclusion of Wednesday's action, the Athletics, Padres and Diamondbacks will have played a league-leading 82 games. Meanwhile, Cleveland will have 78 contests in the book with the Mets trailing the pack at 77.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Mariners 3, White Sox 2

Avast, ye, matey. (Oh wait, that was the White Sox’ last opponent.) The South Siders weathered the storm and got three innings in on Saturday versus the Mariners in yet another seafaring matchup with plenty of waves, and not the kind that fell in their favor. (Maybe there are good waves? Are they morally ambiguous?) Before you could gather two of every animal, the umpires suspended Saturday’s game, postponing it to Sunday, resuming things in the third inning on a more even-tempered Chicago afternoon.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Sheridan Jets bring energy to recent hot streak

SHERIDAN — It’s the bottom of the third inning Wednesday at Ernie Rotellini Field, and Troy Waugh is holding a fake radar gun. Waugh stands on the edge of the Sheridan Jets’ dugout and points the makeshift speed meter — made out of a paper cup with “SLOW” written in black pen on the front of it — at the Casper Roughnecks’ pitcher. The whole dugout chirps as the Jets add to their lead.
MLBLexington Herald-Leader

Reds’ Joey Votto on a hot streak

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto talked to the media after the team's 10-2 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee on Monday, June 14, 2021. Votto has driven in at least one run in six consecutive games.