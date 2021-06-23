‘Generous hops’: How a pair of ducksnorts could kick-start Ke’Bryan Hayes’ next hot streak
Baseball analytics undoubtedly prove that making hard contact is the key to success, but simply putting the ball in play can serve as a slumpbuster, too. Such was the case for Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, despite neither being particularly well struck. Hayes’ third inning chopper over White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada tied the game at two runs apiece and was the first of three straight times the Pirates’ rising star reached base.www.post-gazette.com