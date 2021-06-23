Cancel
Bend, OR

The Third Act

By Ellen Waterston
bendsource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID leveled the playing field when it came to Fear of Missing Out. After all, no one was having soirees or headed out on a camping trip or meeting at a brewery without you. No one was going to the symphony or theater or floating the river without you. During COVID there was nothing to feel left out about. Now that restrictions are lifting many see the folly and insecurity of their pre-COVID FOMO ways: the unnecessary anxiety and social frenzy it caused, and are resolved not to succumb now that fun is back. We'll see. Feeling invited, seen, wanted, appreciated, up to date and up to snuff is human nature. We need validation through companionship.

