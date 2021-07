No MIAA spring sport has been impacted more post-pandemic than tennis, with the absence of the annual state individual tournaments. So the competition will be one for all, and all for one, in a team format, until six state champions are crowned in the boys’ and girls’ tournaments in Division 1, 2, and 3. In the North and South brackets, there are 11 unbeaten boys’ teams and 16 undefeated girls’ teams. In D1 North boys, it’s Acton-Boxborough (12-0), Andover (12-0), and Lexington (13-0). The D1 North girls’ field is just as impressive, with Andover (12-0), Acton-Boxborough (11-0), and Boston Latin (11-0).