TAG Heuer Just Perfected Its Greatest Ever Dive Watch
First introduced in 2003, TAG Heuer’s Aquaracer continues to redefine our standards of the modern dive watch. Equal parts functional and luxurious, it stays the course through an epic host of environments and looks downright stunning in the process. This is a benchmark timepiece that goes big on versatility while paying subtle tribute to the brand’s groundbreaking heritage. With the latest iterations comes a consistent and distinctive design identity and improved ergonomics, meaning an already great thing has somehow managed to become even greater.manofmany.com