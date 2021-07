In an historic decision, irrigation board reduces water allotment to farmersThe board of directors of the North Unit Irrigation District voted unanimously to reduce water allotment to farmers by one-tenth, from 1 acre foot to nine-tenths foot. This is only the second time in the history of the district that the board has reduced water allotments to farmers. The last time was in 1994 when farmers began the year with 2 acre feet. "This is not something we take lightly," said Martin Richards, chairman of the board. Richards says the NUID is unique in that it meters delivery of...