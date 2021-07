For as long as America has existed, we have prided ourselves on our shared values rather than a shared ethnicity. One can live in Italy but not be considered Italian. But in America, one can be American by simply assimilating to our shared values. The immigrant from Mexico who just earned his citizenship and loves America is just as American as me, a person whose family has lived in America for generations. The ideals and values that make Americans American allure thousands of immigrants every year. These immigrants contribute immeasurably to our culture, with immigrants who come to the United States being more patriotic and family-oriented than many.